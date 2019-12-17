Breaking from The Post:

[Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell on Tuesday rejected a call from his Democratic counterpart to subpoena new witnesses to testify during a Senate impeachment trial. Speaking on the Senate floor, McConnell said the request by Schumer on Sunday was “dead wrong” and suggested that the House’s case against Trump is “deficient.” “We certainly do not need jurors to start brainstorming witness lists for the prosecution,” McConnell said, referring to the role of senators during the trial.

Of course, if senators were really jurors, McConnell would be stricken from the panel since he told Sean Hannity last week that he’s letting Trump’s lawyers set the terms of the trial and has prejudged the outcome. Extending the analogy McConnell is (dishonestly) using at the moment, the House Managers, who will serve a role similar to prosecutors in a Senate impeachment trial, should be able to call witnesses as prosecutors do, but McConnell will surely find another excuse to bar witnesses if that happens.

Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani is now telling anyone who will listen that he was driving U.S. foreign policy in Ukraine. That’s a hell of a thing to brag about since he’s also said on camera that his only role in Ukraine was to serve Trump’s personal interests (via TPM):

Giuliani told the Times that he informed Pompeo and Trump that Yovanovitch was blocking visas for Ukrainian officials who were trying to come to the U.S. to share “evidence” with him that could bolster his conspiracy theories surrounding Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The pressure campaign to push Ukraine to probe the Biden is at the center of the House’s impeachment inquiry, with articles of impeachment set for a vote in the House on Wednesday. Giuliani also told the Times that he told Trump about rumors that Yovanovitch spoke poorly of him. Giuliani’s remarks to the Times pull Trump deeper into the inner folds of efforts to recall Yovanovitch from Ukraine. In a New Yorker profile published Monday, Giuliani fully admitted he wanted the veteran ambassador “out of the way” because she was making it difficult for him to pursue his investigations. He took it a step further during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday evening, taking full ownership of her demise — “I forced her out because she’s corrupt” — and baselessly claiming he had records that prove she committed “perjury” during her House impeachment testimony, citing documents related to the denial of a visa to the Ukrainian prosecutor at the heart of the Biden probe scheme. “There’s no question that she was acting corruptly in that position and had to be removed, she should’ve been fired if the State Department weren’t part of the ‘deep state,’” he said.

(Emphasis mine.) This was all on TV. Will the House Managers be able to introduce video evidence? I have no idea, but here’s hoping the Senate trial produces wider public exposure to that facet of the Crackpot Dome Scandal. It plays well in MAGAland, but it’s so obviously stupid and corrupt that it has the potential to embarrass Republicans in front of non-brainwashed people.

Open thread!