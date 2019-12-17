And 10 hours later, the articles of impeachment (and the rule on their consideration) are officially teed up for Wednesday House floor consideration. — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) December 18, 2019

.@SpeakerPelosi sends letter to Democratic Caucus on eve of impeachment vote: pic.twitter.com/ZBkK35yDys — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) December 17, 2019

And the contrast between Pelosi & Trump as people https://t.co/Ws78hZ4zCe — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) December 18, 2019

It’s not the letter. It’s not that the letter is appalling. It’s that people support the letter, and him. — TwoArticleHat (@Popehat) December 18, 2019





The most emotionally out-of-control time for a narcissist isn’t when they’re being publicly shamed or just after. It’s when they know the public shaming is coming and they can’t do anything to stop it. It feels like the last walk toward a firing squad to them. Excruciating. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 17, 2019

There is no particular danger to us in this meltdown. It’s entirely egocentric. It is akin to an overtired toddler utterly unable to regulate themselves. While Trump has the power to do great damage, this particular moment is just a toddler breaking their own toys. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 17, 2019

One final thing: While people are naturally made anxious by all this, I actually take comfort in it. It signals that Trump knows his public standing is being damaged. A calm narcissist is a narcissist who thinks he’s winning. A raging narc is one who knows he’s not. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 17, 2019

One angle that hasn’t been explored as far as I know: Mitch McConnell will vote (and try to force others to vote) for the proposition that the next Democratic president can try to bribe China to investigate his wife and her family. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) December 17, 2019

But he's going to be a key obstacle to governing under a Dem administration. Under the standard he's about to set, a president who's ambitions he's frustrating will have every right to bribe China to announce an investigation of him, his wife, her family, and their company. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) December 17, 2019

No doubt McConnell's whole thing is maximally constraining Democratic power and maximally expanding Republican power, and there are no neutral principles in his game. But this seems like a straightforward way to illustrate the bad faith at work. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) December 17, 2019

Impeach Pence next. https://t.co/aCN04FPOaY — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 17, 2019

