I posted this on twitter, but it is worth repeating. Imagine if, in 2018, President Hillary Clinton had withheld military aid from Israel because she thought Donald Trump was going to run against her in 2020, and she wanted them to announce an investigation into Ivanka and Eric’s business dealings to smear their dad. Whether they do an investigation or not is no matter. On top of that, she fired the ambassador and worked against American foreign policy to achieve that personal goal. And then when caught, refused to comply with any congressional subpoenas and refused to allow anyone to testify. How many Republicans would be saying “No big deal?”

Because that is just scratching the surface of what Trump did.