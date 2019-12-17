Well, *I* LOL’d…
Federalist: Tea sets are for sissies.
British and Japanese imperialists: Are we a joke to you? https://t.co/u7UKRlCvC3
— Starfish Who Sold Out Botswana to the French (@IRHotTakes) December 16, 2019
If your son isn’t willing to charge an entrenched position of US Marines for the Emperor because “that’s suicidal” and “you bought this katana at the mall for twenty dollars,” and “the war ended in 1945 and we’re not Japanese,” you failed as a parent.
— Starfish Who Sold Out Botswana to the French (@IRHotTakes) December 16, 2019
(This dude also does twitter D&D quests, which are hilarious even though I’m only loosely D&D-acquainted. I pray to a beneficent Murphy that he gets a book contract one day, because I want his stuff in hard copy.)
